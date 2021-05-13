AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,067,000 after acquiring an additional 115,412 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

