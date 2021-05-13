Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $39.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

NYSE:ANF opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $6,615,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

