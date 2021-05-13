Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

FAP opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$149.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.10. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 52-week low of C$2.73 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

