ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 42,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,400. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.