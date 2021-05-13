Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,132,734 shares of company stock valued at $633,638,744 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

