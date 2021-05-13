Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.