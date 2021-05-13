ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.59 million.

ACIW traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. 46,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

