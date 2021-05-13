Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Acies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

