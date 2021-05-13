Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACAC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Acies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.20.
Acies Acquisition Company Profile
Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.