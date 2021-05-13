Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

