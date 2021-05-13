Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

