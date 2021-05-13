Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 3,890 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

