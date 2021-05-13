Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $225.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.