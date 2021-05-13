Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 509 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

