Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.