Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after acquiring an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $160.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

