adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €301.87 ($355.14).

ADS opened at €286.55 ($337.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €270.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €279.65. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

