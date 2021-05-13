ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 2,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,510. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

