Adrian M. Blocker Sells 129,913 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian M. Blocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.