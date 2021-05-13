Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $2,019.92 on Thursday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,042.00 and a 52-week high of $2,738.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,374.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,234.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.