AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,344 Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.