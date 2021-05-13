AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 151,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 15.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $1,868,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

