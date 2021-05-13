AE Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

