AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

