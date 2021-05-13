AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,111 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6,865.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

FCG stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.