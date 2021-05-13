AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $38.88 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72.

