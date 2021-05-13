Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.50

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.50 and traded as high as C$18.38. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.26, with a volume of 294,618 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ARE shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

