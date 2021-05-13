Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,175. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.09.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

