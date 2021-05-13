AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.23. 187,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,406. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

