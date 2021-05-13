Aew Capital Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for 1.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $42,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.53. 2,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,894.87 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.30 and its 200-day moving average is $277.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

