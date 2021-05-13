Aew Capital Management L P Sells 42,200 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

TRNO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,137. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.