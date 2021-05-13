Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $70.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Affirm stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

