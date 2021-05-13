AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Invests $238,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 32,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

