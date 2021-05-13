AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 149 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.40. 36,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

