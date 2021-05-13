Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) is Hill Winds Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up about 4.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.12. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

