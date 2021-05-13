Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.76

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 9118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09.

Get Ajax I alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new position in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth $3,103,000.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.