Akash Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Akash Network has a market cap of $264.30 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00009001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00632666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00073596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00240901 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.20 or 0.01239657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00036068 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 135,918,696 coins and its circulating supply is 57,942,602 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

