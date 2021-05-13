Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKYA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.