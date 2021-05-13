Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 113,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,629,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 9,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,642. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

