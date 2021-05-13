Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 113,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,629,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
NASDAQ:PSFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 9,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,642. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
