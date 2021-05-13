Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for approximately 3.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Workiva worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Workiva by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Workiva by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Workiva by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE WK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.48. 975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

