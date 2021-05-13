Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 6,613 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 2.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.32. 2,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.26.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

