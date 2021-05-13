Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $344,744. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

MOH traded up $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.69. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,368. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

