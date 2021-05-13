Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Decreased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 367.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $154.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.60.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

