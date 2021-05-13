Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.29. 22,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 621,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,998.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,109. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

