Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.

AXU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,024. The company has a market capitalization of $393.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

