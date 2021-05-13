Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $733.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00068672 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.00324321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,511,420,832 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,415,907 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

