Alkami Technology, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alkami Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alkami Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of ALKT opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

