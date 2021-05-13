Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $32.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

