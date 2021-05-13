Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 232,563 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

