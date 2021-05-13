Allan C. Silber Sells 28,679 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,099.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $4,439.75.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $3,564.00.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

