ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. 7,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,279. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.